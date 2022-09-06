Rhumbline Advisers Has $30.37 Million Stock Position in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

Rhumbline Advisers decreased its stake in shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 256,879 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,691 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.16% of Teradyne worth $30,371,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Teradyne by 8,487.6% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 205,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,327,000 after purchasing an additional 203,362 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Teradyne by 189.4% in the 1st quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 12,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,513,000 after acquiring an additional 8,377 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of Teradyne by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 2,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Teradyne by 43.4% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 51,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,105,000 after acquiring an additional 15,623 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boulder Hill Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Teradyne in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,478,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.52% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Teradyne

In other Teradyne news, insider Brad Robbins sold 3,145 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.49, for a total transaction of $281,446.05. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 44,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,005,124.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Teradyne news, insider Brad Robbins sold 3,145 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.49, for a total transaction of $281,446.05. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 44,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,005,124.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark E. Jagiela sold 37,857 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.20, for a total value of $3,793,271.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 234,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,520,447. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Teradyne Trading Up 0.3 %

NASDAQ TER opened at $83.04 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $13.02 billion, a PE ratio of 17.37, a PEG ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Teradyne, Inc. has a 12 month low of $80.41 and a 12 month high of $168.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $98.49 and a 200-day moving average of $97.52.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $840.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $822.60 million. Teradyne had a return on equity of 36.06% and a net margin of 24.67%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Teradyne, Inc. will post 3.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Teradyne Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio is 9.21%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Loop Capital lowered their price target on Teradyne from $158.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Teradyne from $140.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Teradyne from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Teradyne from $127.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Northland Securities lowered their target price on Teradyne from $90.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.55.

Teradyne Profile

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor Test, System Test, Industrial Automation, and Wireless Test segments. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud computer and electronic game, and other applications.

