Rhumbline Advisers Lowers Position in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET)

Rhumbline Advisers lessened its position in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 233,717 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,181 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.07% of Cloudflare worth $27,976,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in Cloudflare during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Jacob Asset Management of New York LLC increased its position in Cloudflare by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Jacob Asset Management of New York LLC now owns 11,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,375,000 after buying an additional 1,073 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Cloudflare during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,950,000. Pitcairn Co. increased its position in Cloudflare by 177.3% during the 1st quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 7,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $939,000 after buying an additional 5,014 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Cloudflare by 48.6% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,066,000 after buying an additional 2,912 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.69% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Paul D. Underwood sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $420,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 30,030 shares in the company, valued at $2,102,100. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Paul D. Underwood sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $420,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 30,030 shares in the company, valued at $2,102,100. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Scott D. Sandell sold 2,441 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.91, for a total value of $99,861.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,454 shares in the company, valued at $141,303.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 217,977 shares of company stock worth $14,007,694 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 15.99% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NET opened at $58.71 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 5.45, a quick ratio of 5.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47. The business’s fifty day moving average is $57.68 and its 200 day moving average is $76.45. Cloudflare, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.96 and a fifty-two week high of $221.64.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.07). Cloudflare had a negative net margin of 35.66% and a negative return on equity of 23.62%. The business had revenue of $234.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $227.52 million. Research analysts forecast that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NET. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Cloudflare from $245.00 to $100.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Cloudflare from $75.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Cloudflare from $57.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Cloudflare from $60.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Cloudflare from $62.00 to $74.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $114.76.

CloudFlare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company offers an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices.

