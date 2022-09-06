Rhumbline Advisers Purchases Shares of 176,896 Regal Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RRX)

Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in Regal Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RRX – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 176,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,319,000. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.26% of Regal Rexnord as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in Regal Rexnord during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new position in shares of Regal Rexnord in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Regal Rexnord in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in Regal Rexnord in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Tobam bought a new stake in Regal Rexnord during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Regal Rexnord alerts:

Insider Activity at Regal Rexnord

In other news, insider John C. Kunze sold 1,155 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.88, for a total transaction of $158,096.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $947,209.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Regal Rexnord Stock Performance

NYSE RRX opened at $135.85 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $128.68 and its 200-day moving average is $135.40. Regal Rexnord Co. has a 12-month low of $108.28 and a 12-month high of $176.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market cap of $9.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.23.

Regal Rexnord (NYSE:RRX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.61 by $0.15. Regal Rexnord had a net margin of 6.99% and a return on equity of 11.15%. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.28 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 52.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Regal Rexnord Co. will post 10.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Regal Rexnord Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. Regal Rexnord’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on RRX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Regal Rexnord from $181.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Regal Rexnord from $146.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Regal Rexnord from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 8th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Regal Rexnord from $155.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Regal Rexnord from $140.00 to $157.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Regal Rexnord currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.00.

Regal Rexnord Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Regal Rexnord Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells industrial powertrain solutions, power transmission components, electric motors and electronic controls, air moving products, and specialty electrical components and systems worldwide. It operates through four segments: Commercial Systems, Industrial Systems, Climate Solutions, and Motion Control Solutions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RRX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Regal Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RRX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Regal Rexnord Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regal Rexnord and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.