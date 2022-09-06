Rhumbline Advisers Reduces Position in Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN)

Rhumbline Advisers lessened its holdings in shares of Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 138,830 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 332 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.26% of Repligen worth $26,113,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Repligen during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in Repligen in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Cambridge Trust Co. bought a new position in Repligen in the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Tobam raised its stake in Repligen by 47.7% in the first quarter. Tobam now owns 260 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in Repligen in the fourth quarter worth approximately $52,000. Institutional investors own 90.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Repligen alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Repligen news, CFO Jon Snodgres sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $440,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,181,140. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Repligen news, CFO Jon Snodgres sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $440,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 37,187 shares in the company, valued at $8,181,140. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Anthony Hunt sold 24,802 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $4,960,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 194,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,933,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 43,697 shares of company stock valued at $9,621,550 over the last ninety days. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Repligen Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of RGEN stock opened at $210.34 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $204.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $179.82. The company has a market cap of $11.67 billion, a PE ratio of 75.94, a PEG ratio of 9.46 and a beta of 1.05. Repligen Co. has a 12-month low of $137.21 and a 12-month high of $327.32.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The biotechnology company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $207.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $189.06 million. Repligen had a net margin of 20.47% and a return on equity of 11.18%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.79 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Repligen Co. will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Repligen in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $213.00 price objective for the company. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Repligen from $220.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Repligen from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of Repligen from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $276.00.

Repligen Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Repligen Corporation develops and commercializes bioprocessing technologies and systems for use in biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands that are the binding components of Protein A affinity chromatography resins; and cell culture growth factor products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RGEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Repligen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Repligen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.