Rhumbline Advisers Sells 17,215 Shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

Rhumbline Advisers lowered its stake in shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 411,229 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 17,215 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.08% of Trade Desk worth $28,478,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Polen Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Trade Desk by 3.5% during the first quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 36,285 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,513,000 after buying an additional 1,214 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Trade Desk during the first quarter worth $1,946,000. Visionary Wealth Advisors boosted its position in Trade Desk by 8.1% in the first quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 5,435 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. DRW Securities LLC purchased a new position in Trade Desk in the first quarter worth $201,000. Finally, OneAscent Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Trade Desk in the first quarter worth $337,000. Institutional investors own 67.71% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on TTD. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Trade Desk from $120.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Trade Desk from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Susquehanna cut their price objective on Trade Desk from $125.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Trade Desk in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price objective on Trade Desk from $125.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $84.24.

NASDAQ:TTD opened at $61.27 on Tuesday. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.00 and a 52-week high of $114.09. The firm has a market cap of $29.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 875.41, a PEG ratio of 12.16 and a beta of 1.94. The business’s fifty day moving average is $53.45 and its 200 day moving average is $58.50.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The technology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.06). Trade Desk had a net margin of 2.43% and a return on equity of 2.16%. The company had revenue of $376.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $365.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 3,676 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.50, for a total transaction of $266,510.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 197,858 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,344,705. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 10.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to create, manage, and optimize data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including display, video, audio, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV.

