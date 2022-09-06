Rhumbline Advisers Sells 2,891 Shares of Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO)

Rhumbline Advisers lowered its position in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 100,391 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,891 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.26% of Watsco worth $30,583,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Aviva PLC lifted its position in Watsco by 39.7% during the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 8,385 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,624,000 after purchasing an additional 2,382 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Watsco during the first quarter valued at $56,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Watsco by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 484,113 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $151,462,000 after purchasing an additional 11,069 shares in the last quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Watsco by 18.4% during the fourth quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 1,673 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $523,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in Watsco by 181.9% during the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 13,623 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,262,000 after purchasing an additional 8,790 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Watsco alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WSO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Watsco from $204.00 to $217.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Watsco from $320.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Stephens lowered their price objective on Watsco to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Watsco from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $350.00 to $313.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Watsco in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $311.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $298.20.

Watsco Price Performance

NYSE:WSO opened at $272.00 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $267.75 and its 200 day moving average is $270.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Watsco, Inc. has a 12 month low of $220.68 and a 12 month high of $318.98. The company has a market capitalization of $10.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.19 and a beta of 0.92.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The construction company reported $4.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.82 by $0.11. Watsco had a return on equity of 25.27% and a net margin of 7.56%. The company had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.71 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Watsco, Inc. will post 14.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Watsco Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 15th were paid a dividend of $2.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $8.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.24%. Watsco’s payout ratio is currently 65.33%.

Watsco Profile

(Get Rating)

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes air conditioning, heating, refrigeration equipment, and related parts and supplies. The company distributes equipment comprising residential ducted and ductless air conditioners, such as gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WSO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Watsco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Watsco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.