Rhumbline Advisers Sells 6,713 Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Rhumbline Advisers lowered its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 226,977 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 6,713 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.09% of iShares TIPS Bond ETF worth $28,275,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $153,000. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 67.2% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 670,109 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $86,583,000 after buying an additional 269,359 shares during the period. Rathbones Group PLC increased its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 80,546 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,407,000 after buying an additional 6,899 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 26.0% in the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 16,428 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,122,000 after purchasing an additional 3,386 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:TIP opened at $112.28 on Tuesday. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $111.51 and a 52 week high of $131.37. The company’s fifty day moving average is $115.16 and its 200-day moving average is $119.34.

About iShares TIPS Bond ETF

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

