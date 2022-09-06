Rhumbline Advisers Sells 88 Shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)

Rhumbline Advisers trimmed its position in shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,098 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 88 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.19% of NVR worth $27,241,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of NVR by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,799 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $8,037,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of NVR by 35.4% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 982 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,387,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NVR in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $161,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of NVR by 325.9% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 345 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,539,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the period. Finally, Giverny Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of NVR by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Giverny Capital Inc. now owns 15,731 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $70,275,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. 82.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NVR opened at $4,093.13 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.85 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 5.04 and a quick ratio of 2.26. NVR, Inc. has a one year low of $3,576.01 and a one year high of $5,982.44. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $4,308.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4,419.81.

NVR ( NYSE:NVR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The construction company reported $123.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $126.82 by ($3.17). NVR had a return on equity of 52.01% and a net margin of 16.18%. The firm had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $82.45 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that NVR, Inc. will post 512.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NVR shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on NVR to $4,580.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com raised NVR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on NVR from $4,900.00 to $4,330.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on NVR from $4,100.00 to $4,300.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $4,577.50.

In other news, Director Sallie B. Bailey acquired 25 shares of NVR stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4,365.45 per share, with a total value of $109,136.25. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 100 shares in the company, valued at $436,545. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other NVR news, CFO Daniel David Malzahn sold 1,793 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4,435.03, for a total transaction of $7,952,008.79. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 2,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,954,524.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Sallie B. Bailey purchased 25 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4,365.45 per share, for a total transaction of $109,136.25. Following the purchase, the director now owns 100 shares in the company, valued at $436,545. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,387 shares of company stock valued at $15,024,330. 10.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking. It engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

