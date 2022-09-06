Rhumbline Advisers Trims Stake in United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X)

Rhumbline Advisers reduced its holdings in shares of United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 681,927 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 31,110 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.26% of United States Steel worth $25,736,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United States Steel in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Rational Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United States Steel in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United States Steel in the first quarter worth $36,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United States Steel in the first quarter worth $38,000. Finally, First Quadrant LLC CA purchased a new stake in shares of United States Steel in the first quarter worth $45,000. 79.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

United States Steel Trading Up 1.1 %

NYSE X opened at $21.71 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.98. United States Steel Co. has a one year low of $16.41 and a one year high of $39.25. The company has a market capitalization of $5.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 2.15.

United States Steel ( NYSE:X Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $3.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.85 by $0.01. United States Steel had a net margin of 21.59% and a return on equity of 49.21%. The firm had revenue of $6.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.37 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that United States Steel Co. will post 9.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United States Steel announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, July 28th that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the basic materials company to purchase up to 8.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

United States Steel Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Investors of record on Monday, August 8th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 5th. United States Steel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.17%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on X shares. UBS Group set a $23.00 target price on shares of United States Steel in a research note on Monday, June 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of United States Steel from $34.00 to $28.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of United States Steel from $30.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Friday, June 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of United States Steel from $36.00 to $22.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of United States Steel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.05.

United States Steel Profile

United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. It operates through four segments: North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), Mini Mill, U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular). The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, strip mill plates, sheets, and tin mill products, as well as iron ore and coke.

Featured Stories

