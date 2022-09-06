Rigel Finance Hits Market Cap of $4,493.33 (RIGEL)

Rigel Finance (RIGEL) traded 76.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on September 6th. One Rigel Finance coin can currently be purchased for $1.07 or 0.00005688 BTC on major exchanges. Rigel Finance has a total market cap of $4,493.33 and $90.00 worth of Rigel Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Rigel Finance has traded down 77.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Rigel Finance Coin Profile

RIGEL is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 7th, 2020. Rigel Finance’s total supply is 5,978 coins and its circulating supply is 4,199 coins. Rigel Finance’s official Twitter account is @RigelFinance. Rigel Finance’s official website is rigel.finance.

Rigel Finance Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “RigelFinance is an automated market-making (AMM) decentralized exchange (DEX) on the Ethereum blockchain.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rigel Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rigel Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Rigel Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

