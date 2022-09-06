Ripio Credit Network Trading 6.1% Higher Over Last 7 Days (RCN)

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded up 0.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on September 6th. One Ripio Credit Network coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0035 or 0.00000018 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Ripio Credit Network has traded up 6.1% against the US dollar. Ripio Credit Network has a market cap of $1.77 million and $19,737.00 worth of Ripio Credit Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Ripio Credit Network

Ripio Credit Network is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on October 24th, 2017. Ripio Credit Network’s total supply is 999,942,647 coins and its circulating supply is 508,404,746 coins. The official website for Ripio Credit Network is ripiocredit.network. Ripio Credit Network’s official Twitter account is @RCN_token and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ripio Credit Network is /r/RipioCreditNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Ripio Credit Network

According to CryptoCompare, “RCN is a global credit network based on cosigned smart contracts that connects lenders and borrowers located anywhere in the world and on any currency. The smart contracts connect agents with information on the borrower’s identity to agents that analyze the borrower’s credit risk impartially, thus standardizing credit lending through blockchain technology. A cosigner acts as a re insurer that distributes and reduces the lender’s risk and, at the same time, helps to improve the contract conditions by retaining access to the borrower’s local legal system. “

