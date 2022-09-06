Rise (RISE) Reaches Market Capitalization of $87,310.77

Rise (RISE) traded up 0% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on September 6th. Rise has a total market cap of $87,310.77 and approximately $18.00 worth of Rise was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Rise coin can now be bought for about $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Rise has traded 3.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

EverRise (RISE) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Muse (MUSE) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.94 or 0.00047326 BTC.

SugarBounce (TIP) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0167 or 0.00000088 BTC.

TECHNOLOGY INNOVATION PROJECT (TIP) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0353 or 0.00000076 BTC.

RiseHero (RISE) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0158 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Rise Profile

Rise (CRYPTO:RISE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 24th, 2016. Rise’s total supply is 202,568,783 coins. Rise’s official message board is medium.com/rise-vision. The Reddit community for Rise is /r/RiseVision and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Rise is rise.vision. Rise’s official Twitter account is @RiseVisionTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Rise

According to CryptoCompare, “RISE is a Dapp and Smart Contract creation and deployment user-friendly platform based on Lisk and created to reinforce programming language diversity and security. Rise allows developers to use any programming language to create dapps as well as the creation of sidechains for specific decentralized applications so that users don't have to download the whole Blockchain to use an app built on RISE. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rise directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rise should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Rise using one of the exchanges listed above.

