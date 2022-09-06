Rivetz (RVT) Price Hits $0.0006

Rivetz (RVT) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on September 6th. Rivetz has a total market cap of $14,675.41 and approximately $30.00 worth of Rivetz was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Rivetz has traded down 1.9% against the dollar. One Rivetz coin can now be bought for about $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005310 BTC.
- BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18,835.38 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.
- Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005428 BTC.
- Polygon (MATIC) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00004346 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005305 BTC.
- yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002715 BTC.
- FTX Token (FTT) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $25.61 or 0.00135946 BTC.
- Chainlink (LINK) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $6.67 or 0.00035426 BTC.
- Quantum (QUA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00023362 BTC.
Rivetz Profile
Rivetz (CRYPTO:RVT) is a coin. It launched on August 9th, 2017. Rivetz’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 26,244,468 coins. Rivetz’s official Twitter account is @rivetzcorp and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Rivetz is /r/Rivetz. Rivetz’s official website is rivetz.com.
Rivetz Coin Trading
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rivetz directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rivetz should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Rivetz using one of the exchanges listed above.
Receive News & Updates for Rivetz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Rivetz and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.