Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) Position Boosted by American Century Companies Inc.

American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI – Get Rating) by 35.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,984 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,297 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Robert Half International were worth $3,652,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Robert Half International by 24.5% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 727 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Robert Half International by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 34,397 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,836,000 after buying an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Robert Half International by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,405 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,049,000 after buying an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Robert Half International by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,080 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $352,000 after buying an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its stake in shares of Robert Half International by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 3,355 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $374,000 after buying an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.96% of the company’s stock.

Robert Half International Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of RHI stock opened at $76.06 on Tuesday. Robert Half International Inc. has a 12 month low of $73.10 and a 12 month high of $125.77. The firm has a market cap of $8.33 billion, a PE ratio of 12.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $78.45 and a 200-day moving average of $95.25.

Robert Half International Dividend Announcement

Robert Half International ( NYSE:RHI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The business services provider reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.01. Robert Half International had a return on equity of 48.63% and a net margin of 9.54%. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.33 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Robert Half International Inc. will post 6.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 25th will be paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 24th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. Robert Half International’s payout ratio is 27.92%.

Insider Activity at Robert Half International

In related news, EVP Robert W. Glass sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.35, for a total value of $803,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 247,349 shares in the company, valued at $19,874,492.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Robert W. Glass sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.35, for a total value of $803,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 247,349 shares in the company, valued at $19,874,492.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Dirk A. Kempthorne sold 2,662 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.13, for a total value of $215,968.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,158,860.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on RHI. Bank of America cut Robert Half International from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $133.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. CL King decreased their target price on Robert Half International from $132.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Monday, July 25th. StockNews.com cut Robert Half International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 28th. Barclays decreased their target price on Robert Half International from $105.00 to $80.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Robert Half International to $68.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.71.

Robert Half International Profile

Robert Half International Inc provides staffing and risk consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through three segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing, and Risk Consulting and Internal Audit Services. It places temporary services for accounting, finance, and bookkeeping; temporary and full-time office and administrative personnel consisting of executive and administrative assistants, receptionists, and customer service representatives; full-time accounting, financial, tax, and accounting operations personnel; and information technology contract professionals and full-time employees in the areas of platform systems integration to end-user technical and desktop support, including specialists in application development, networking and cloud, systems integration and deployment, database design and administration, and security and business continuity.

