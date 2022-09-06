Rocket Pool Reaches Market Capitalization of $254.80 Million (RPL)

Rocket Pool (RPL) traded 1.2% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on September 6th. One Rocket Pool coin can now be purchased for approximately $24.79 or 0.00131124 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Rocket Pool has traded 5.6% higher against the US dollar. Rocket Pool has a market capitalization of $254.80 million and $1.99 million worth of Rocket Pool was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Rocket Pool alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005291 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $18,903.21 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00004373 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005408 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005285 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002705 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $25.61 or 0.00135479 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.69 or 0.00035366 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00023277 BTC.

About Rocket Pool

Rocket Pool (CRYPTO:RPL) is a coin. Its genesis date was September 7th, 2017. Rocket Pool’s total supply is 17,922,515 coins and its circulating supply is 10,279,742 coins. The Reddit community for Rocket Pool is /r/rocketpool and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Rocket Pool’s official message board is medium.com/rocket-pool. Rocket Pool’s official Twitter account is @Rocket_Pool and its Facebook page is accessible here. Rocket Pool’s official website is www.rocketpool.net.

Rocket Pool Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “RocketPool is an Ethereum-based Proof of Stake pool built to be compatible with Casper, the new consensus protocol due in 2018. It acts as a decentralized platform that provides the users, individuals or organizations, with tools to earn interest on their Ethereum. At the RocketPool, users can use 3d full party API for businesses that want to feature a Proof of Stake service. The RocketPool token (RPL) is a protocol token that was created to be a tool on distributed staking network. RPL token is Ethereum-based and it works with an automatic adjustment between reporting intervals mechanism in which Smart nodes on the RocketPool network report their status and server load every 15 minutes. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rocket Pool directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rocket Pool should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Rocket Pool using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Rocket Pool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Rocket Pool and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.