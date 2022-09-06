ROOBEE Price Hits $0.0008 on Exchanges (ROOBEE)

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded down 3.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on September 6th. During the last week, ROOBEE has traded down 3.6% against the dollar. One ROOBEE coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. ROOBEE has a total market capitalization of $3.10 million and $787,156.00 worth of ROOBEE was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

OMG Network (OMG) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00009003 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000018 BTC.

ThunderCore (TT) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0231 or 0.00000123 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0349 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0479 or 0.00000255 BTC.

BOX (BOX) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0254 or 0.00000135 BTC.

Trillium (TT) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ROOBEE Coin Profile

ROOBEE is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 10th, 2019. ROOBEE’s total supply is 5,400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,102,063,740 coins. ROOBEE’s official Twitter account is @Roobee_invest and its Facebook page is accessible here. ROOBEE’s official message board is medium.com/@roobee_invest. ROOBEE’s official website is roobee.io.

ROOBEE Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Roobee describes itself as a blockchain-based investment platform that allows people to make investments starting from $10. Roobee uses AI and blockchain to provide its users with transparent records and personalized investment product choices. Roobee blockchain infrastructure is powered by Ethereum blockchain and Roobeechain – a permissioned blockchain based on HyperLedger, with the goal of providing users with data privacy without compromising transparency and security. More information can be found at (https://roobee.io) “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ROOBEE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ROOBEE should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ROOBEE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

