Rosenblatt Securities Upgrades Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST) to Buy

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on NXST. StockNews.com raised shares of Nexstar Media Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Nexstar Media Group from $216.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Guggenheim lifted their price target on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $210.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Barrington Research upped their price target on Nexstar Media Group to $240.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Nexstar Media Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $214.14.

NXST stock opened at $191.31 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $7.73 billion, a PE ratio of 8.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $183.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $177.36. Nexstar Media Group has a 12-month low of $139.69 and a 12-month high of $204.62.

Nexstar Media Group ( NASDAQ:NXST Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $5.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.46 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. Nexstar Media Group had a return on equity of 32.36% and a net margin of 18.79%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.51 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Nexstar Media Group will post 26.28 EPS for the current year.

In other Nexstar Media Group news, Director Dennis Miller sold 4,989 shares of Nexstar Media Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.33, for a total transaction of $859,754.37. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $280,036.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, COO Thomas Carter sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.31, for a total transaction of $1,006,550.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 87,277 shares in the company, valued at $17,569,732.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Dennis Miller sold 4,989 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.33, for a total value of $859,754.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $280,036.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 13,191 shares of company stock valued at $2,404,881. 5.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NXST. Amundi raised its stake in Nexstar Media Group by 34.5% during the second quarter. Amundi now owns 92,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,126,000 after acquiring an additional 23,678 shares in the last quarter. Intersect Capital LLC boosted its position in Nexstar Media Group by 97.8% in the second quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 2,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,000 after buying an additional 1,408 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Nexstar Media Group during the second quarter worth about $204,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC grew its position in Nexstar Media Group by 223.4% during the 2nd quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 5,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $910,000 after acquiring an additional 3,860 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 25.8% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 142,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,244,000 after buying an additional 29,243 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.01% of the company’s stock.

Nexstar Media Group, Inc, a television broadcasting and digital media company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community websites and digital media services in the United States. The company offers free programming to television viewing audiences.

