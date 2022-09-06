Roseon Finance (ROSN) Price Down 14.2% Over Last 7 Days

Roseon Finance (ROSN) traded up 3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on September 6th. Roseon Finance has a total market cap of $2.19 million and $348,095.00 worth of Roseon Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Roseon Finance coin can now be bought for about $0.0609 or 0.00000154 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Roseon Finance has traded down 14.2% against the US dollar.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005026 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 49.3% against the dollar and now trades at $157.77 or 0.00798951 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002513 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001685 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $165.37 or 0.00831080 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.13 or 0.00015722 BTC.
Roseon Finance Coin Profile
Roseon Finance’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 35,862,675 coins. Roseon Finance’s official Twitter account is @RoseonFinance.
Roseon Finance Coin Trading
