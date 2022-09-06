Royal Bank of Canada Lowers Azure Power Global (NYSE:AZRE) to Sector Perform

Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Azure Power Global (NYSE:AZRE – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report published on Friday morning, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has $5.00 price objective on the energy company’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $34.00.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Azure Power Global from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, July 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Azure Power Global from an outperform rating to an underperform rating and cut their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Azure Power Global currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $12.50.

Get Azure Power Global alerts:

Azure Power Global Trading Down 3.5 %

Shares of AZRE opened at $3.55 on Friday. Azure Power Global has a 1 year low of $3.26 and a 1 year high of $25.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.87, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.04.

Institutional Trading of Azure Power Global

Azure Power Global Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AZRE. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Azure Power Global in the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Azure Power Global by 527.8% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,981 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 5,869 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Azure Power Global by 14.9% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,047 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 1,302 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Azure Power Global during the second quarter worth approximately $142,000. Finally, Shay Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Azure Power Global by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Shay Capital LLC now owns 10,533 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $191,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter.

(Get Rating)

Azure Power Global Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, construction, ownership, operation, maintenance, and management of renewable energy projects in India. It generates solar energy based on long-term contracts with Indian government energy distribution companies, as well as other non-governmental energy distribution companies and commercial customers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Azure Power Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Azure Power Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.