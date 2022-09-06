Royal Bank of Canada Lowers Azure Power Global (NYSE:AZRE) to Sector Perform

Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Azure Power Global (NYSE:AZRE – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report published on Friday morning, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has $5.00 price objective on the energy company’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $34.00.
Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Azure Power Global from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, July 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Azure Power Global from an outperform rating to an underperform rating and cut their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Azure Power Global currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $12.50.
Azure Power Global Trading Down 3.5 %
Shares of AZRE opened at $3.55 on Friday. Azure Power Global has a 1 year low of $3.26 and a 1 year high of $25.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.87, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.04.
Azure Power Global Company Profile
Azure Power Global Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, construction, ownership, operation, maintenance, and management of renewable energy projects in India. It generates solar energy based on long-term contracts with Indian government energy distribution companies, as well as other non-governmental energy distribution companies and commercial customers.
