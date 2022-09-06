RSK Smart Bitcoin Price Hits $18,814.87 on Exchanges (RBTC)

RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) traded 5.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on September 6th. In the last seven days, RSK Smart Bitcoin has traded down 5.2% against the US dollar. RSK Smart Bitcoin has a market capitalization of $58.91 million and approximately $24,716.00 worth of RSK Smart Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One RSK Smart Bitcoin coin can now be purchased for $18,814.87 or 0.99722072 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Fusion (FSN) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000975 BTC.

Manna (MANNA) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Save and Gain (SANDG) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

United Bitcoin (UBTC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0234 or 0.00000100 BTC.

Super Bitcoin (SBTC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00002852 BTC.

RSK Smart Bitcoin Profile

RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 26th, 2018. RSK Smart Bitcoin’s total supply is 20,999,764 coins and its circulating supply is 3,131 coins. RSK Smart Bitcoin’s official website is rsk.co. The Reddit community for RSK Smart Bitcoin is /r/rootstock and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. RSK Smart Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @RSKsmart.

Buying and Selling RSK Smart Bitcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “RBTC is a utility token that is used to pay gas in order to execute RSK transactions and smart contracts. Moreover, RBTC is pegged to Bitcoin [BTC] in the ratio of 1:1. The token can be autonomously converted to/from BTC through the so-called 2WP’ that bridges the Bitcoin and RSK protocols. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as RSK Smart Bitcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade RSK Smart Bitcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy RSK Smart Bitcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

