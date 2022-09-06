Rupiah Token (IDRT) Price Down 0.5% This Week

Rupiah Token (IDRT) traded up 0.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on September 6th. Rupiah Token has a total market capitalization of $8.27 million and approximately $99,218.00 worth of Rupiah Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Rupiah Token has traded down 0.5% against the US dollar. One Rupiah Token coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Rupiah Token alerts:

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.63 or 0.00029612 BTC.

XRUN (XRUN) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00002095 BTC.

Kyber Network Crystal Legacy (KNCL) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00008904 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Bubblefong (BBF) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.98 or 0.00041992 BTC.

OKC Token (OKT) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.77 or 0.00082968 BTC.

JUST (JST) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0256 or 0.00000134 BTC.

Render Token (RNDR) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002497 BTC.

Celer Network (CELR) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000085 BTC.

NEST Protocol (NEST) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0323 or 0.00000170 BTC.

About Rupiah Token

Rupiah Token is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. It launched on April 22nd, 2019. Rupiah Token’s total supply is 130,112,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 123,747,339,442 coins. Rupiah Token’s official Twitter account is @RupiahTokenIDRT and its Facebook page is accessible here. Rupiah Token’s official website is idrt.link/whitepaper. The official message board for Rupiah Token is medium.com/rupiahtoken-blog.

Buying and Selling Rupiah Token

According to CryptoCompare, “Rupiah Token (IDRT) is an Ethereum-based Token (ERC-20) that is fully collateralized 1:1 by Rupiah (IDR) fiat currency. Each IDRT is backed by the equivalent amount of Fiat Rupiah in an Indonesian bank account and can be redeemed for Fiat through the platform.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rupiah Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rupiah Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Rupiah Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Rupiah Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Rupiah Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.