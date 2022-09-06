Ryo Currency Reaches Market Capitalization of $549,088.73 (RYO)

Ryo Currency (RYO) traded down 8.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on September 6th. One Ryo Currency coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0136 or 0.00000072 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Ryo Currency has traded 5.2% higher against the dollar. Ryo Currency has a total market capitalization of $549,088.73 and approximately $355.00 worth of Ryo Currency was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $18,867.30 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,564.75 or 0.08293430 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0589 or 0.00000312 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.17 or 0.00027394 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 12.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.95 or 0.00185264 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.30 or 0.00287783 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $144.29 or 0.00764743 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $112.96 or 0.00598721 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001247 BTC.

COUTION LIVE (CTL) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000981 BTC.

Ryo Currency Coin Profile

Ryo Currency is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight Heavy hashing algorithm. Ryo Currency’s total supply is 40,422,075 coins and its circulating supply is 40,304,763 coins. The official message board for Ryo Currency is medium.com/@ryo.currency. Ryo Currency’s official Twitter account is @RyocurrencyO and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ryo Currency’s official website is ryo-currency.com. The Reddit community for Ryo Currency is /r/ryocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Ryo Currency Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ryo is one of the very few cryptonote currencies that does actual, rapid development. Its team is led by fireice_uk and psychocrypt, who are the developers of xmr-stak mining software and the cryptonight-heavy algo which has been used by several Cryptonote projects and pioneered first in industry floating to introduce new PoW algo Cryptonight-GPU. Another lead developer – mosu_forge introduced the first GUI Wallet with SOLO mining features among any Cryptonote projects.Total supply of RYO is 88.188.888 coins in 20 years and then 263.000 coins each year for inflation. Block reward is adjusted every 6 months. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ryo Currency directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ryo Currency should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ryo Currency using one of the exchanges listed above.

