Sabre Insurance Group plc (LON:SBRE) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Sabre Insurance Group plc (LON:SBRE – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 195 ($2.36).

A number of brokerages recently commented on SBRE. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Sabre Insurance Group from GBX 230 ($2.78) to GBX 120 ($1.45) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 123 ($1.49) price objective on shares of Sabre Insurance Group in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Barclays lowered their price objective on Sabre Insurance Group from GBX 232 ($2.80) to GBX 222 ($2.68) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Sabre Insurance Group in a research report on Friday, July 15th.

Insider Transactions at Sabre Insurance Group

In related news, insider Geoffrey Richard Carter bought 8,774 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 113 ($1.37) per share, with a total value of £9,914.62 ($11,979.97). In other Sabre Insurance Group news, insider Andrew D. Pomfret acquired 93,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 105 ($1.27) per share, with a total value of £97,650 ($117,991.78). Also, insider Geoffrey Richard Carter acquired 8,774 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 113 ($1.37) per share, for a total transaction of £9,914.62 ($11,979.97).

Sabre Insurance Group Stock Performance

Sabre Insurance Group Cuts Dividend

Shares of SBRE stock opened at GBX 110 ($1.33) on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 140.99 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 188.25. Sabre Insurance Group has a 52 week low of GBX 100 ($1.21) and a 52 week high of GBX 242.50 ($2.93). The firm has a market capitalization of £275 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,833.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be issued a dividend of GBX 2.80 ($0.03) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.73%. Sabre Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 140.00%.

About Sabre Insurance Group

Sabre Insurance Group plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the writing of general insurance for motor vehicles and motorcycles in the United Kingdom. It offers its products through a network of insurance brokers, as well as through its own direct brands, including Go Girl, Insure 2 Drive, and Drive Smart.

