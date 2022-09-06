SAFE DEAL Trading Up 1.7% This Week (SFD)

SAFE DEAL (SFD) traded 0% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on September 6th. During the last seven days, SAFE DEAL has traded 1.7% higher against the dollar. SAFE DEAL has a market cap of $3.84 million and $53,999.00 worth of SAFE DEAL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SAFE DEAL coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.95 or 0.00004766 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About SAFE DEAL

SAFE DEAL’s total supply is 4,088,129 coins and its circulating supply is 4,060,987 coins. The Reddit community for SAFE DEAL is https://reddit.com/r/SafeDealP2P and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for SAFE DEAL is medium.com/@SafeDealP2P. SAFE DEAL’s official Twitter account is @SafeDealP2P. The official website for SAFE DEAL is safedeal.trade.

SAFE DEAL Coin Trading

