Safe Haven Market Cap Achieves $2.60 Million (SHA)

Safe Haven (SHA) traded 1% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on September 6th. Over the last week, Safe Haven has traded down 4.5% against the US dollar. Safe Haven has a total market cap of $2.60 million and approximately $120,066.00 worth of Safe Haven was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Safe Haven coin can now be purchased for $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Mixin (XIN) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $192.02 or 0.00968320 BTC.

RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $19,772.86 or 0.99712676 BTC.

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0251 or 0.00000127 BTC.

Fusion (FSN) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000956 BTC.

Litecoin Cash (LCC) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom (BCA) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0575 or 0.00000290 BTC.

Bean Cash (BITB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

TigerCash (TCH) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Sakura Bloom (SKB) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Manna (MANNA) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Safe Haven Profile

Safe Haven (SHA) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Safe Haven’s total supply is 8,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,005,855,396 coins. Safe Haven’s official Twitter account is @safeHavenio and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Safe Haven is safehaven.io. The official message board for Safe Haven is t.me/safehavenio_ann. The Reddit community for Safe Haven is /r/safehavenio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Safe Haven Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Safe Haven Foundation is a Decentralized B2B2C Platform which supports companies and blockchain projects, aiding their expansion within their verticals. They will open their platform and tech solutions to the community, developers, entrepreneurs, inheritance, trust professionals, and existing financial services companies. Those companies can utilize Safe Haven protocol to create their own financial services and inheritance products to be offered to customers of their respective sphere of influence. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Safe Haven directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Safe Haven should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Safe Haven using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

