Safe (SAFE) Market Capitalization Achieves $225.04 Million

Safe (SAFE) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on September 6th. One Safe coin can currently be purchased for $10.80 or 0.00054287 BTC on exchanges. Safe has a total market cap of $225.04 million and $319,583.00 worth of Safe was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Safe has traded down 8.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Safe alerts:

Beam (BEAM) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000920 BTC.

Vidulum (VDL) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0370 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Grimm (GRIMM) traded up 411.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Defis (XGM) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Litecash (CASH) traded 50.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Safe Coin Profile

SAFE is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. Safe’s total supply is 29,600,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,835,499 coins. The Reddit community for Safe is /r/SafeCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Safe’s official Twitter account is @SafeCoins and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Safe is www.anwang.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “SafeCoin is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Zhash algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Safe

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Safe directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Safe should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Safe using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Safe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Safe and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.