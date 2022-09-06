SafeCoin Trading 1.3% Lower Over Last Week (SAFE)

SafeCoin (SAFE) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on September 6th. One SafeCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000568 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. SafeCoin has a total market cap of $3.12 million and $117.00 worth of SafeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, SafeCoin has traded 1.3% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Unitech (UTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19,829.85 or 1.00050990 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.39 or 0.00062513 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $46.62 or 0.00235234 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $29.34 or 0.00148024 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $48.99 or 0.00247169 BTC.

Flux (FLUX) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00006486 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.85 or 0.00054743 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005055 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.47 or 0.00063116 BTC.

SafeCoin Profile

SAFE is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Zhash hashing algorithm. SafeCoin’s total supply is 29,739,167 coins and its circulating supply is 27,735,063 coins. SafeCoin’s official Twitter account is @safecoins and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for SafeCoin is /r/SafeCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for SafeCoin is www.safecoin.org.

Buying and Selling SafeCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “SafeCoin is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Zhash algorithm. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SafeCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SafeCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

