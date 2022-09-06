SafeCoin Trading 1.3% Lower This Week (SAFE)

SafeCoin (SAFE) traded 1.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on September 6th. SafeCoin has a market cap of $3.12 million and approximately $117.00 worth of SafeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, SafeCoin has traded down 1.3% against the US dollar. One SafeCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000568 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Unitech (UTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $19,829.85 or 1.00050990 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.39 or 0.00062513 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $46.62 or 0.00235234 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $29.34 or 0.00148024 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.99 or 0.00247169 BTC.

Flux (FLUX) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00006486 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.85 or 0.00054743 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005055 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.47 or 0.00063116 BTC.

SafeCoin Coin Profile

SafeCoin (CRYPTO:SAFE) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Zhash hashing algorithm. SafeCoin’s total supply is 29,739,167 coins and its circulating supply is 27,735,063 coins. The Reddit community for SafeCoin is /r/SafeCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SafeCoin’s official website is www.safecoin.org. SafeCoin’s official Twitter account is @safecoins and its Facebook page is accessible here.

SafeCoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SafeCoin is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Zhash algorithm. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SafeCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SafeCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

