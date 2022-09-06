Safemars Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $4.58 Million (SAFEMARS)

Safemars (SAFEMARS) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on September 6th. In the last seven days, Safemars has traded down 2.7% against the dollar. One Safemars coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Safemars has a market capitalization of $4.58 million and approximately $31,719.00 worth of Safemars was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005310 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 49.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $157.77 or 0.00798951 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001703 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002465 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.37 or 0.00877991 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.04 or 0.00016143 BTC.
Safemars Coin Profile
Safemars’ total supply is 393,255,866,290,058 coins. Safemars’ official Twitter account is @Safemartians.
Buying and Selling Safemars
Receive News & Updates for Safemars Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Safemars and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.