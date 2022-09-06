SafeMoon Inu Price Hits $0.0000 (SMI)

SafeMoon Inu (SMI) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on September 6th. SafeMoon Inu has a market cap of $2.63 million and approximately $13,335.00 worth of SafeMoon Inu was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SafeMoon Inu coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, SafeMoon Inu has traded up 0.5% against the dollar.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005300 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 49.3% against the dollar and now trades at $157.77 or 0.00798951 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001713 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002479 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $165.44 or 0.00876879 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.05 or 0.00016158 BTC.
SafeMoon Inu Coin Profile
SafeMoon Inu’s total supply is 1,000,000,000,000 coins. SafeMoon Inu’s official Twitter account is @SafemoonInu.
SafeMoon Inu Coin Trading
