SafePal Price Hits $0.38 (SFP)

SafePal (SFP) traded down 0.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on September 6th. SafePal has a total market capitalization of $41.24 million and approximately $7.30 million worth of SafePal was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SafePal coin can now be bought for $0.38 or 0.00001927 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, SafePal has traded 1.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001164 BTC.

Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token (BTCST) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.43 or 0.00052699 BTC.

OG Fan Token (OG) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.21 or 0.00031392 BTC.

Prosper (PROS) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00003509 BTC.

Oogear (OG) traded down 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC.

ProSwap (PROS) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0830 or 0.00000420 BTC.

SFP is a Proof of Staked Authority (PoSA) coin that uses the BEP20 Token hashing algorithm. SafePal’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 108,166,667 coins. SafePal’s official Twitter account is @iSafePal.

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded in 2018, SafePal is a cryptocurrency wallet that aims to provide a secure and user-friendly crypto management platform for the masses. SafePal provides hardware wallet and software wallet product lines, all paired and managed through the SafePal App, where users can easily store, manage, swap, trade, and grow their crypto wealth. SafePal supports 20 blockchains, including Binance Chain and Binance Smart Chain, 10,000 tokens, and NFT assets. It has integrated with Binance DEX, Binance Spot Trading, and all DApps on Ethererum, BSC and Tron networks. SafePal is also the first hardware wallet portfolio of Binance Labs. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafePal directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SafePal should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SafePal using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

