Safex Cash Achieves Market Capitalization of $476,947.54 (SFX)

Safex Cash (SFX) traded down 12.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on September 6th. One Safex Cash coin can now be bought for $0.0028 or 0.00000015 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Safex Cash has traded 6% lower against the US dollar. Safex Cash has a market cap of $476,947.54 and $1,569.00 worth of Safex Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Equilibria (XEQ) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0625 or 0.00000315 BTC.
- PLATINCOIN (PLC) traded up 18.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002767 BTC.
- Safex Token (SFT) traded 12.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000006 BTC.
- PengolinCoin (PGO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000013 BTC.
- BBSCoin (BBS) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Nibble (NBXC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.
Safex Cash Profile
Safex Cash (CRYPTO:SFX) is a coin. Safex Cash’s total supply is 178,338,958 coins and its circulating supply is 173,338,958 coins. Safex Cash’s official website is safex.io. Safex Cash’s official Twitter account is @safex.
