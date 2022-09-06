saffron.finance (SFI) Hits Market Cap of $5.45 Million

saffron.finance (SFI) traded down 1.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on September 6th. In the last seven days, saffron.finance has traded down 4.4% against the U.S. dollar. saffron.finance has a total market cap of $5.45 million and approximately $55,155.00 worth of saffron.finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One saffron.finance coin can now be purchased for approximately $59.30 or 0.00313865 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005294 BTC.
- BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $18,892.89 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.
- Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00004372 BTC.
- Mammoth (MMT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005408 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005286 BTC.
- yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002707 BTC.
- FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.75 or 0.00136299 BTC.
- Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.69 or 0.00035432 BTC.
- Quantum (QUA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00023290 BTC.
About saffron.finance
saffron.finance is a coin. saffron.finance’s total supply is 92,123 coins and its circulating supply is 91,983 coins. saffron.finance’s official Twitter account is @saffronfinance_. saffron.finance’s official message board is medium.com/saffron-finance.
Buying and Selling saffron.finance
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as saffron.finance directly using U.S. dollars.
