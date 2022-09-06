Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eighteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $269.59.

A number of analysts have issued reports on SAIA shares. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Saia from $298.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Saia from $377.00 to $300.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Saia from $291.00 to $257.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Saia from $238.00 to $242.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Saia from $265.00 to $270.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th.

Saia Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of SAIA stock opened at $206.21 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.09, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.44. Saia has a one year low of $168.03 and a one year high of $365.50. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $215.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $223.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.58.

Insider Buying and Selling

Saia ( NASDAQ:SAIA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The transportation company reported $4.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.48 by $0.62. The firm had revenue of $745.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $731.26 million. Saia had a net margin of 12.96% and a return on equity of 26.79%. The company’s revenue was up 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.34 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Saia will post 13.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Di-Ann Eisnor sold 456 shares of Saia stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.04, for a total transaction of $102,162.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,307,273.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Saia news, Director Di-Ann Eisnor sold 456 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.04, for a total value of $102,162.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,307,273.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Raymond R. Ramu sold 13,474 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.58, for a total transaction of $3,335,892.92. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $811,814.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 40,301 shares of company stock valued at $9,727,819. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Saia

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new stake in shares of Saia in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Saia by 107.7% during the 2nd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 135 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Saia by 87.4% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 163 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of Saia during the 4th quarter worth approximately $67,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Saia during the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000.

Saia Company Profile

Saia, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides less-than-truckload services for shipments between 400 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 176 owned and leased facilities; and owned approximately 5,600 tractors and 19,300 trailers.

