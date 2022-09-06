Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) Shares Bought by Hodges Capital Management Inc.

Hodges Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 41.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,400 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $510,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vectors Research Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 128.9% in the 4th quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 103 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Salesforce in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 1,350.0% in the 1st quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 145 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Salesforce in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 65.5% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 182 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.02% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Salesforce

In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.58, for a total transaction of $413,034.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 28,761,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,164,966,465.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Parker Harris sold 568 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.87, for a total transaction of $101,030.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 93,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,657,525.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.58, for a total value of $413,034.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,761,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,164,966,465.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 75,449 shares of company stock valued at $13,289,984. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Salesforce Stock Performance

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Salesforce from $330.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Salesforce from $260.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Salesforce from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Salesforce from $260.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Cowen cut their target price on Salesforce from $225.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Salesforce has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $244.11.

Shares of CRM stock opened at $153.69 on Tuesday. Salesforce, Inc. has a 1-year low of $150.87 and a 1-year high of $311.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market capitalization of $153.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 284.61, a P/E/G ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $177.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $184.12.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The CRM provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.17. Salesforce had a return on equity of 3.32% and a net margin of 1.83%. The business had revenue of $7.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.87 earnings per share. Salesforce’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, August 24th that authorizes the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the CRM provider to buy up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Salesforce Company Profile

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

