Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) Shares Sold by TCG Advisory Services LLC

TCG Advisory Services LLC lessened its stake in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 27.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,209 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 460 shares during the period. TCG Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $257,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Connolly Sarah T. lifted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Connolly Sarah T. now owns 13,803 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,931,000 after acquiring an additional 905 shares during the period. Cohen Lawrence B boosted its position in shares of Salesforce by 9.1% in the first quarter. Cohen Lawrence B now owns 18,662 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $3,962,000 after buying an additional 1,551 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in Salesforce by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 68,798 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $14,588,000 after buying an additional 3,820 shares during the period. Charles Carroll Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Salesforce during the 1st quarter worth about $685,000. Finally, Operose Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Salesforce by 514.1% in the first quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 522 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. 77.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CRM. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Salesforce to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $291.00 to $273.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of Salesforce from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Guggenheim raised Salesforce from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $190.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $244.11.

Shares of CRM stock opened at $153.69 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $177.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $184.12. Salesforce, Inc. has a 12-month low of $150.87 and a 12-month high of $311.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market cap of $153.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 284.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 1.12.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The CRM provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.17. Salesforce had a return on equity of 3.32% and a net margin of 1.83%. The company had revenue of $7.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.87 EPS. Salesforce’s quarterly revenue was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, August 24th that permits the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the CRM provider to reacquire up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Salesforce news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.69, for a total value of $438,587.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 27,761,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,293,815,263.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Salesforce news, insider Parker Harris sold 973 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.43, for a total value of $165,828.39. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 93,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,867,544.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.69, for a total transaction of $438,587.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 27,761,368 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,293,815,263.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 75,449 shares of company stock valued at $13,289,984. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

