Salient Midstream & MLP Fund (NYSE:SMM) Stock Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $8.13

Shares of Salient Midstream & MLP Fund (NYSE:SMM – Get Rating) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.13 and traded as high as $9.11. Salient Midstream & MLP Fund shares last traded at $9.02, with a volume of 3,476 shares trading hands.

Salient Midstream & MLP Fund Price Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.13 and a 200 day moving average of $8.06.

Salient Midstream & MLP Fund Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 18th were paid a $0.104 dividend. This is a positive change from Salient Midstream & MLP Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.61%.

In other Salient Midstream & MLP Fund news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 5,094 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.96 per share, for a total transaction of $40,548.24. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,215,239 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,553,302.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In the last quarter, insiders acquired 107,319 shares of company stock worth $950,432.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new stake in Salient Midstream & MLP Fund in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Bulldog Investors LLP acquired a new position in shares of Salient Midstream & MLP Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $103,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Salient Midstream & MLP Fund during the second quarter worth about $122,000. Hightower 6M Holding LLC acquired a new position in shares of Salient Midstream & MLP Fund during the first quarter worth about $196,000. Finally, Karpus Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Salient Midstream & MLP Fund during the first quarter worth about $218,000.

Salient Midstream & MLP Fund Company Profile

Salient Midstream & MLP Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Salient Capital Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It invests in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector, including transporting, storing, gathering, processing, distributing, marketing and/or delivering natural gas, natural gas liquids, crude oil or refined products or coal.

