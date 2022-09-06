Samoyedcoin Trading Down 7.4% This Week (SAMO)

Samoyedcoin (SAMO) traded 1.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on September 6th. Samoyedcoin has a market capitalization of $34.17 million and approximately $1.59 million worth of Samoyedcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Samoyedcoin has traded down 7.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Samoyedcoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0093 or 0.00000049 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005261 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 49.3% against the dollar and now trades at $157.77 or 0.00798951 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002507 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001703 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.47 or 0.00870581 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.14 or 0.00016512 BTC.
Samoyedcoin Coin Profile
Samoyedcoin’s total supply is 4,746,913,623 coins and its circulating supply is 3,657,134,467 coins. Samoyedcoin’s official Twitter account is @samoyedcoin. The Reddit community for Samoyedcoin is https://reddit.com/r/SamoyedCoin.
