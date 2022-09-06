Santiment Network Token Hits One Day Trading Volume of $639.00 (SAN)

Santiment Network Token (SAN) traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on September 6th. Over the last week, Santiment Network Token has traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar. Santiment Network Token has a total market capitalization of $5.80 million and $639.00 worth of Santiment Network Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Santiment Network Token coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0916 or 0.00000479 BTC on major exchanges.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005228 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $19,134.13 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00004440 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005340 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005223 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002673 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $25.72 or 0.00134406 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.89 or 0.00036005 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00022996 BTC.

Santiment Network Token Coin Profile

Santiment Network Token (SAN) is a coin. It was first traded on July 12th, 2017. Santiment Network Token’s total supply is 83,337,000 coins and its circulating supply is 63,293,579 coins. The official website for Santiment Network Token is santiment.net. Santiment Network Token’s official Twitter account is @cryptoants and its Facebook page is accessible here. Santiment Network Token’s official message board is medium.com/santiment.

Santiment Network Token Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Santiment will be a financial market data and content platform for cryptocurrency and blockchain space. Santiment offers data feeds and content streams (including newswires) alongside a regularly updated database of cryptocurrency projects. “

