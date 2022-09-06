Scala Hits One Day Volume of $428.00 (XLA)

Scala (XLA) traded 13% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on September 6th. One Scala coin can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Scala has traded 51.5% lower against the dollar. Scala has a total market cap of $426,755.10 and $428.00 worth of Scala was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Scala Coin Profile

Scala’s total supply is 14,002,198,968 coins and its circulating supply is 10,202,198,968 coins. The Reddit community for Scala is /r/ScalaNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Scala’s official Twitter account is @scalahq. The official website for Scala is scalaproject.io. The official message board for Scala is medium.com/scala-network.

Scala Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “XLA is a cryptocurrency which is trying to globally redistribute wealth using the power of blockchain. (Name changed from Torque to Scala – no chain split or airdrop.) “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Scala directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Scala should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Scala using one of the exchanges listed above.

