Schneider National, Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.08 (NYSE:SNDR)

Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, July 25th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.08 per share on Monday, October 10th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th.

Schneider National has raised its dividend payment by an average of 5.3% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 3 years. Schneider National has a dividend payout ratio of 13.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Schneider National to earn $2.34 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 13.7%.

Schneider National Price Performance

Shares of Schneider National stock opened at $22.52 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $23.79 and a 200 day moving average of $24.02. Schneider National has a 12 month low of $20.69 and a 12 month high of $27.50. The firm has a market cap of $4.01 billion, a PE ratio of 8.60, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Schneider National ( NYSE:SNDR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.04. Schneider National had a return on equity of 19.34% and a net margin of 7.30%. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Schneider National will post 2.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SNDR. Evercore ISI upgraded Schneider National from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Schneider National in a report on Monday, June 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup set a $26.00 target price on shares of Schneider National in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SNDR. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Schneider National during the 2nd quarter valued at about $696,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in Schneider National by 3.2% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 21,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,000 after buying an additional 654 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Schneider National by 5.7% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 13,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 735 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC increased its position in Schneider National by 9.3% during the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 11,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 953 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP increased its position in Schneider National by 19.1% during the second quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 11,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 1,882 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.72% of the company’s stock.

About Schneider National

Schneider National, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides surface transportation and logistics solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through three segments: Truckload, Intermodal, and Logistics. The Truckload segment offers standard long-haul and regional shipping services primarily through dry van, bulk, temperature-controlled, and flat-bed equipment, as well as cross dock and customized solutions for time-sensitive loads.

Featured Stories

