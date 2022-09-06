Schneider National, Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.08 (NYSE:SNDR)

Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, July 25th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.08 per share on Monday, October 10th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th.

Schneider National has raised its dividend payment by an average of 5.3% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 3 years. Schneider National has a payout ratio of 13.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Schneider National to earn $2.34 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 13.7%.

Shares of SNDR opened at $22.52 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 2.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.01 billion, a PE ratio of 8.60, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.01. Schneider National has a 1 year low of $20.69 and a 1 year high of $27.50.

Schneider National ( NYSE:SNDR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. Schneider National had a return on equity of 19.34% and a net margin of 7.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Schneider National will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schneider National by 5.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,816,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,810,000 after purchasing an additional 244,894 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schneider National by 1.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,137,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,515,000 after purchasing an additional 71,701 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Schneider National by 1.7% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,048,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,239,000 after purchasing an additional 34,672 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Schneider National by 12.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,744,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,635,000 after purchasing an additional 195,165 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Schneider National by 21.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,448,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,947,000 after purchasing an additional 258,986 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.72% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SNDR. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Schneider National in a research note on Monday, June 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI upgraded Schneider National from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Citigroup set a $26.00 target price on Schneider National in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.00.

Schneider National, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides surface transportation and logistics solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through three segments: Truckload, Intermodal, and Logistics. The Truckload segment offers standard long-haul and regional shipping services primarily through dry van, bulk, temperature-controlled, and flat-bed equipment, as well as cross dock and customized solutions for time-sensitive loads.

