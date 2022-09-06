Schneider National, Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.08 (NYSE:SNDR)

Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, July 25th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.08 per share on Monday, October 10th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th.
Schneider National has raised its dividend payment by an average of 5.3% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 3 years. Schneider National has a payout ratio of 13.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Schneider National to earn $2.34 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 13.7%.
Schneider National Stock Performance
Shares of SNDR opened at $22.52 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 2.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.01 billion, a PE ratio of 8.60, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.01. Schneider National has a 1 year low of $20.69 and a 1 year high of $27.50.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schneider National by 5.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,816,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,810,000 after purchasing an additional 244,894 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schneider National by 1.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,137,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,515,000 after purchasing an additional 71,701 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Schneider National by 1.7% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,048,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,239,000 after purchasing an additional 34,672 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Schneider National by 12.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,744,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,635,000 after purchasing an additional 195,165 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Schneider National by 21.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,448,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,947,000 after purchasing an additional 258,986 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.72% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several research firms recently weighed in on SNDR. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Schneider National in a research note on Monday, June 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI upgraded Schneider National from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Citigroup set a $26.00 target price on Schneider National in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.00.
About Schneider National
Schneider National, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides surface transportation and logistics solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through three segments: Truckload, Intermodal, and Logistics. The Truckload segment offers standard long-haul and regional shipping services primarily through dry van, bulk, temperature-controlled, and flat-bed equipment, as well as cross dock and customized solutions for time-sensitive loads.
