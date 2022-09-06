Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) Stock Holdings Lifted by Fiduciary Group LLC

Fiduciary Group LLC raised its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Get Rating) by 91.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,598 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,150 shares during the period. Fiduciary Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $262,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SCHA. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. raised its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 44,633,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,570,520,000 after purchasing an additional 1,694,994 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 3,484,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,977,000 after purchasing an additional 77,320 shares during the period. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. raised its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 98.9% during the 1st quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 3,252,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,016,000 after purchasing an additional 1,617,083 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,223,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,080,000 after purchasing an additional 181,651 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 133.6% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,558,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,167,000 after purchasing an additional 1,463,199 shares during the period.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHA opened at $41.35 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $42.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.59. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $37.64 and a 12-month high of $55.46.

About Schwab US Small-Cap ETF

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

