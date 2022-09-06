ScPrime Price Tops $0.21 on Exchanges (SCP)

ScPrime (SCP) traded down 3.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on September 6th. One ScPrime coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.21 or 0.00001133 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including SouthXchange and Probit and Whitebit. ScPrime has a market cap of $9.40 million and $4,292.00 worth of ScPrime was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, ScPrime has traded 2.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get ScPrime alerts:

Siacoin (SC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Nano (XNO) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00004459 BTC.

MobileCoin (MOB) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00005065 BTC.

Silver Coin (SC) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Scope (SCP) traded 92.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ScPrime Coin Profile

ScPrime is a coin. Its genesis date was October 30th, 2018. ScPrime’s total supply is 46,313,031 coins and its circulating supply is 44,121,832 coins. The Reddit community for ScPrime is /r/ScPrime/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ScPrime’s official Twitter account is @ScPrimeCloud and its Facebook page is accessible here. ScPrime’s official website is scpri.me.

Buying and Selling ScPrime

According to CryptoCompare, “ScPrime is designed to be business-grade cloud storage based on a sharing economy model where anyone may provide storage capacity to create a distributed “datacenter” while earning income. The result is higher data security, durability, and performance at a lower cost than traditional cloud services.”

ScPrime can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: SouthXchange and Probit and Whitebit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ScPrime directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ScPrime should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ScPrime using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ScPrime Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ScPrime and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.