Scry.info (DDD) Achieves Market Cap of $348,318.09

Scry.info (DDD) traded 1.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on September 6th. One Scry.info coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges. Scry.info has a total market capitalization of $348,318.09 and $53,598.00 worth of Scry.info was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Scry.info has traded up 2.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Scry.info Profile

Scry.info (DDD) is a coin. Its launch date was January 14th, 2018. Scry.info’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 440,057,074 coins. The official message board for Scry.info is medium.com/@scryscry8. Scry.info’s official Twitter account is @scryscry8. Scry.info’s official website is home.scry.info.

Scry.info Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Scry.info is a blockchain-based trading data provider. It provides users (cryptocurrency market players) with the features for storage, verification, utilization, analysis, sharing and trading of real-world data. Scry.info works as a data marketplace, where users can access the data provided by the community by paying DDD tokens. The DDD is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) Cryptocurrency. It is the token that fuels the platform as it will be the mean for the users to pay for access to the available data, and the data providers to be rewarded for uploading it. “

