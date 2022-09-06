Seaport Res Ptn Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Azul S.A. (NYSE:AZUL)

Azul S.A. (NYSE:AZUL – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Seaport Res Ptn dropped their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Azul in a report released on Wednesday, August 31st. Seaport Res Ptn analyst D. Mckenzie now expects that the company will earn ($0.50) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.46). The consensus estimate for Azul’s current full-year earnings is ($2.34) per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Azul’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.20 EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($2.33) EPS.

Get Azul alerts:

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on AZUL. Barclays downgraded shares of Azul from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Azul from $18.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Azul from $9.90 to $11.10 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Azul from $22.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.48.

Azul Stock Down 1.6 %

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Azul

AZUL stock opened at $9.32 on Monday. Azul has a 12-month low of $6.13 and a 12-month high of $22.00. The company has a market cap of $3.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.26 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.28.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its position in Azul by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 59,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $791,000 after acquiring an additional 957 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Azul by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 12,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after acquiring an additional 983 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Azul by 83.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Azul by 18.0% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 1,487 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Azul by 930.7% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 3,276 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.08% of the company’s stock.

Azul Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Azul SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo transportation services in Brazil. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated 850 daily departures to 125 destinations through a network of 259 non-stop routes with a fleet of 179 aircraft. It is also involved in the loyalty programs, travel packages, investment fund, logistics solutions, and aircraft financing activities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Azul Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Azul and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.