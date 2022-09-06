Secret 24-Hour Trading Volume Tops $73,787.00 (SIE)

Secret (SIE) traded 45.7% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on September 6th. One Secret coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0063 or 0.00000033 BTC on exchanges. Secret has a market capitalization of $18.92 million and $73,787.00 worth of Secret was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Secret has traded down 54.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.33 or 0.00228820 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00004124 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00008834 BTC.

TOR (TOR) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005232 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 18.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Inverse Finance (INV) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $78.51 or 0.00414644 BTC.

Cryptostone (CPS) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Rainmaker Games (RAIN) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0581 or 0.00000307 BTC.

Mars Ecosystem Token (XMS) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Connect (CNT) traded 34.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000496 BTC.

About Secret

Secret is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 26th, 2015. Secret’s official message board is forum.scrt.network. Secret’s official Twitter account is @SecretCoinDevs and its Facebook page is accessible here. Secret’s official website is scrt.network.

Buying and Selling Secret

According to CryptoCompare, “Secret Network is a blockchain that allows privacy-preserving smart contracts. That means applications built on Secret can utilize encrypted data without revealing it to anyone, even the nodes in the network. Using privacy technologies (such as trusted execution environments), Secret Network allows developers to build new types of powerful, permissionless, privacy-preserving applications – Secret Apps. Secret is the native coin of the Secret Network Enigma (ENG) swapped to SCRT on a 1:1 basis. “

