Secured MoonRat Token (SMRAT) Price Down 18.9% This Week

Secured MoonRat Token (SMRAT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 6th. Secured MoonRat Token has a market capitalization of $789,617.47 and approximately $10,508.00 worth of Secured MoonRat Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Secured MoonRat Token has traded 18.9% lower against the dollar. One Secured MoonRat Token coin can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005344 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 49.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $157.77 or 0.00798951 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001697 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002456 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.49 or 0.00884340 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.07 or 0.00016390 BTC.
Secured MoonRat Token Profile
Secured MoonRat Token’s official Twitter account is @MoonRatFinance.
Secured MoonRat Token Coin Trading
