Seele-N Market Capitalization Achieves $7.88 Million (SEELE)

Seele-N (SEELE) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on September 6th. One Seele-N coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0113 or 0.00000059 BTC on exchanges. Seele-N has a market cap of $7.88 million and approximately $5.66 million worth of Seele-N was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Seele-N has traded 4.9% lower against the dollar.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005232 BTC.
- BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $19,119.20 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.
- Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00004406 BTC.
- Mammoth (MMT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005347 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005226 BTC.
- yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002675 BTC.
- FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $25.76 or 0.00134750 BTC.
- Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.82 or 0.00035695 BTC.
- Quantum (QUA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00023014 BTC.
About Seele-N
Seele-N is a coin. Its genesis date was May 20th, 2018. Seele-N’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 699,592,066 coins. Seele-N’s official website is seele.pro. Seele-N’s official Twitter account is @SeeleTech. Seele-N’s official message board is medium.com/seeletech.
Buying and Selling Seele-N
