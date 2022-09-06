SelfKey Hits Market Capitalization of $27.09 Million (KEY)

SelfKey (KEY) traded up 6.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on September 6th. One SelfKey coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0051 or 0.00000027 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. SelfKey has a market cap of $27.09 million and approximately $97.18 million worth of SelfKey was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, SelfKey has traded 23.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

SelfKey Coin Profile

SelfKey (CRYPTO:KEY) is a coin. It launched on January 11th, 2018. SelfKey’s total supply is 5,999,999,954 coins and its circulating supply is 5,304,969,446 coins. SelfKey’s official message board is medium.com/selfkey. SelfKey’s official website is selfkey.org. SelfKey’s official Twitter account is @SelfKey and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for SelfKey is /r/selfkey and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

SelfKey Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SelfKey is a blockchain based digital identity system with an integrated financial services marketplace, designed to put identity owners in control of their personal data, and to allow them to request identity claims attestations and instantly apply for passports, residency and financial services in a safe, secure manner. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SelfKey directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SelfKey should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SelfKey using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

